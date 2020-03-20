Britain's M&S warns of "severe impact" from coronavirus

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer MKS.L said on Friday trading over the next 9-12 months in its clothing and homewares and international businesses was likely to be "severely impacted" by the coronavirus.

It said it was unable to provide meaningful guidance on future earnings but reassured the post-crisis future of the business was strong.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.