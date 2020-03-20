Britain's M&S warns of "severe impact" from coronavirus

British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Friday trading over the next 9-12 months in its clothing and homewares and international businesses was likely to be "severely impacted" by the coronavirus.

It said it was unable to provide meaningful guidance on future earnings but reassured the post-crisis future of the business was strong.

