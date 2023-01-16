Britain's M&S to open 20 new stores in 2023-24

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

January 16, 2023 — 02:10 am EST

Written by James for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer MKS.L said on Monday it planned to open 20 new stores in its 2023-24 financial year as part of a 480 million pound ($587 million)investment in its store estate.

It said the investment would generate over 3,400 new jobs across the United Kingdom.

($1 = 0.8174 pounds)

(Reporting by James , Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.