Britain's M&S to open 20 new stores in 2023-24

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer MKS.L said on Monday it planned to open 20 new stores in its 2023-24 financial year as part of a 480 million pound ($587 million)investment in its store estate.

It said the investment would generate over 3,400 new jobs across the United Kingdom.

($1 = 0.8174 pounds)

(Reporting by James , Editing by Paul Sandle)

