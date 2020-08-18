Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer MKS.L said on Tuesday it plans to cut 7,000 jobs over the next three months as it streamlines the business for a post COVID-19 sales mix.

It said the jobs will go in its central support centre, in regional management, and in its UK stores.

M&S said it expected a significant proportion would be through voluntary departures and early retirement.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

