Britain's M&S says higher costs, weak consumer to dent full-year profit

Credit: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

November 09, 2022 — 02:10 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer MKS.L reiterated that full-year profit would fall short of the prior year's outcome due to higher costs and pressure on household budgets, as it reported a 24% decline in first-half profit.

The clothing and food group, one of the biggest names in British business, on Wednesday reported profit before tax and adjusting items of 205.5 million pounds ($237 million) for the six months to Oct. 1, down from 269.4 million pounds made in the same period last year, despite an 8.5% rise in revenue to 5.54 billion pounds as higher costs weighed.

($1 = 0.8670 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter