Britain's M&S raises staff pay for second time in 2022
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer MKS.L on Wednesday became the latest British retailer to again raise pay for store workers amid a cost-of-living crisis and a tight labour market.
The clothing and food group said that from Oct. 1 more than 40,000 workers will see their hourly pay increase to a minimum of 10.20 pounds ($11.57). The additional autumn pay review follows an initial pay increase in April to 10.00 pounds an hour from 9.50 pounds.
M&S said its new package to support workers would cost it 15 million pounds.
($1 = 0.8818 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)
((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.