Commodities

Britain's M&S raises staff pay for second time in 2022

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Marks & Spencer on Wednesday became the latest British retailer to again raise pay for store workers amid a cost-of-living crisis and a tight labour market.

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer MKS.L on Wednesday became the latest British retailer to again raise pay for store workers amid a cost-of-living crisis and a tight labour market.

The clothing and food group said that from Oct. 1 more than 40,000 workers will see their hourly pay increase to a minimum of 10.20 pounds ($11.57). The additional autumn pay review follows an initial pay increase in April to 10.00 pounds an hour from 9.50 pounds.

M&S said its new package to support workers would cost it 15 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8818 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular