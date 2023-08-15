Britain's M&S raises profit outlook after strong trading

Adds detail throughout

Aug 15 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer MKS.L raised its profit outlook on Tuesday, saying it was continuing to win market share in both its clothing & home and food businesses.

The group said it now expected profit growth in its full 2023-24 year, having previously forecast a small decline.

It forecast its interim results, due to be published in November, would show "a significant improvement" against previous expectations.

M&S said in the first 19 weeks of the year like-for-like food sales grew over 11%, while clothing & home sales were up over 6% on the same basis.

The group did, however, caution: "There remain considerable uncertainties about the economic outlook, and there is a risk that the consumer market will tighten as the year progresses."

(Reporting by James Davey in London and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Kate Holton)

