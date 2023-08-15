News & Insights

Britain's M&S raises profit outlook after strong trading

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

August 15, 2023 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by James Davey and Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Adds detail throughout

Aug 15 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer MKS.L raised its profit outlook on Tuesday, saying it was continuing to win market share in both its clothing & home and food businesses.

The group said it now expected profit growth in its full 2023-24 year, having previously forecast a small decline.

It forecast its interim results, due to be published in November, would show "a significant improvement" against previous expectations.

M&S said in the first 19 weeks of the year like-for-like food sales grew over 11%, while clothing & home sales were up over 6% on the same basis.

The group did, however, caution: "There remain considerable uncertainties about the economic outlook, and there is a risk that the consumer market will tighten as the year progresses."

(Reporting by James Davey in London and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Kate Holton)

((James.Davey@ThomsonReuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.