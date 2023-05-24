News & Insights

Britain's M&S profit down 7.8% as costs weigh

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

May 24, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer MKS.L on Wednesday reported a 7.8% decline in annual profit, as strong sales growth was offset by inflationary pressure on its costs.

For the year to April 2, M&S made a profit before tax and adjusting items of 482 million pounds ($608 million) - ahead of analysts' average forecast of 436 million pounds but down from the 523 million pounds made in 2021/22. For the 2023-24 year it forecast "modest" growth in revenue.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

