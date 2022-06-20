Britain's M&S names Alex Freudmann as managing director of food unit

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Monday that Alex Freudmann was appointed managing director of M&S Food division and he will join the company on Nov. 1.

Freudmann, an industry veteran, will sit on the firm's executive committee.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

