Britain's M&S finance chief to resign

July 21 (Reuters) - Marks and Spencer Plc MKS.L said on Thursday its finance chief Eoin Tonge will be leaving the company to take up a new role at British food processing company Associated British Foods Plc ABF.L.

Tonge is leaving more than two years after joining the British retailer, and Marks and Spencer said it was commencing a process to appoint a successor.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

