Britain's M&S finance chief to resign

Marks and Spencer Plc said on Thursday its finance chief Eoin Tonge will be leaving the company to take up a new role at British food processing company Associated British Foods Plc.

Tonge is leaving more than two years after joining the British retailer, and Marks and Spencer said it was commencing a process to appoint a successor.

