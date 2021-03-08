Britain's M&S expands overseas online business to over 100 markets

James Davey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has launched 46 websites in new markets, expanding its online reach to over 100 countries, it said on Monday.

The group said the launch was part of its strategy to accelerate its online business.

