Britain's M&S co-CEO Bickerstaffe to leave this year

Adds detail paragraphs 5 to 10

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer's MKS.Lsaid on Thursday co-chief executive Katie Bickerstaffe wouldleave the group this year to pursue a portfolio career on other company boards.

Bickerstaffehas held the position since 2022, reporting into CEO Stuart Machin and playing a key role in the clothing and food group's recent revival.

She will step down after M&S's annual shareholder meeting in July.

Her planned exit was first reported by Sky News on Wednesday.

"Having helped see through that (2022) leadership change, the strengthening of the management team and a marked improvement in the performance of the business, she will move on to take other board roles in line with the original transition plan," M&S said.

Bickerstaffe's focus has been on data, digital and technology. In January, M&S said Rachel Higham would be joining from advertising group WPP to take over this function.

M&S said Bickerstaffe had been clear that once this transition was complete, she would develop her board career alongside the non-executive director positions she holds at housebuilder Barratt Developments BDEV.L and the England and Wales Cricket Board.

In January, the group reported better-than-expected Christmas trading in both clothing and food and the most recent industry data showed M&S was Britain's second fastest growing food retailer.

Shares in the group, which have increased 50% over the last year, were down 1.5% in morning trading.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.