LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer MKS.L on Wednesday reported a much better-than-expected 75% rise in first-half profit but cautioned the second half was unlikely to be as strong due to an uncertain economic outlook and challenging comparative numbers.

