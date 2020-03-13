Britain's Morrisons to speed-up supplier payments during coronavirus outbreak

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons MRW.L plans to pay its smaller suppliers within 48 hours to help them get through the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Friday.

Morrisons said the faster payments will support their cashflow during a difficult time for the British economy.

The group has around 3,000 small suppliers including 1,750 farmers that will benefit from the move, it added.

($1 = 0.7939 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

