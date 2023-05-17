News & Insights

Britain's Mitchells & Butlers reports lower first-half profit

May 17, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Mitchells & Butlers PLC MAB.L posted a fall in its first-half profit on Wednesday, as costs remained high amid a challenging economic environment, but the company said that its cost outlook in the medium term is improving.

The company earned 100 million pounds ($126.21 million) in adjusted operating profit for the half year ended on April 8, compared with a profit of 120 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

