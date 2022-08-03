Britain's M&G to buy financial advice firm Continuum

Aug 3 (Reuters) - British asset manager and insurer M&G MNG.L said on Wednesday it would acquire financial advice provider Continuum, as it looks to beef up its wealth business that provides insights, tools, and data to finance professionals.

M&G said it is taking an initial 49.9% stake in the business this year with a scheduled agreement to acquire the remainder over the next two years.

The deal's financial terms were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

