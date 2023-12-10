News & Insights

US Markets
PRU

Britain's M&G invests in crypto derivatives platform GFO-X

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

December 10, 2023 — 07:01 pm EST

Written by Huw Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Global Futures and Options (GFO-X), a digital assets trading platform, said on Monday that Britain's M&G Investments MNG.L has led a $30 million second round of funding ahead of its launch.

GFO-X is licensed by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority for global institutional investors to trade digital asset futures and options that will be cleared at the London Stock Exchange Group's Paris clearing arm LCH SA.

M&G Investments, which provided most of the latest $30 million funding, is part of M&G Plc, and will have a seat on the board of GFO-X Holdings.

"The strategic investment will fund GFO-X through its forthcoming launch and support future innovation in the regulated digital asset sector, enhancing trust and credibility in the market," GFO-X said in a statement.

M&G portfolio manager Jeremy Punnett said the lack of regulated trading venues is materially hampering the growth of the crypto derivatives trading market.

"The UK has the potential to become a global hub for crypto asset technology and investment, making London an excellent destination for GFO-X’s new global trading exchange," Punnett said.

LSEG's LCH SA clearing arm in Paris said it will provide a regulated marketplace for bitcoin index futures and options.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.