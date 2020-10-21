MTRO

Britain's Metro Bank reports flat deposits, higher third quarter lending

Contributor
Lawrence White Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Britain's Metro Bank reported a 2% increase in lending for the third quarter, while deposits remained flat as it grapples with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Metro Bank MTRO.L reported a 2% increase in lending for the third quarter, while deposits remained flat as it grapples with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lender did not provide an update on its bottom line, after it swung to a 240 million pounds ($311.52 million) loss in the first six months of the year following provisions to cover expected loan losses.

($1 = 0.7704 pounds)

(Reporting By Lawrence White, Editing by Sinead Cruise)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6137; Reuters Messaging: lawrence.white.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTRO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More