Britain's Metro Bank reports flat deposits, higher third quarter lending

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Metro Bank MTRO.L reported a 2% increase in lending for the third quarter, while deposits remained flat as it grapples with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lender did not provide an update on its bottom line, after it swung to a 240 million pounds ($311.52 million) loss in the first six months of the year following provisions to cover expected loan losses.

($1 = 0.7704 pounds)

