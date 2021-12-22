Britain's markets watchdog fines hedge fund BlueCrest $55 mln

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN COOMBS

Britain's markets watchdog has fined hedge fund BlueCrest Capital Management UK 41 million pounds ($54.50 million) for conflict of interest failings, it said on Wednesday.

Adds detail, background

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain's markets watchdog has fined hedge fund BlueCrest Capital Management UK 41 million pounds ($54.50 million) for conflict of interest failings, it said on Wednesday.

Between October 2011 and December 2015, BlueCrest failed to manage fairly a conflict of interest created by switching portfolio managers working on a fund open to investors outside BlueCrest to an internal fund open only to its partners and employees, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

The FCA said this led to a "sub-standard investment management service" being offered to outside investors by BlueCrest, which was co-founded by billionaire Michael Platt in 2000.

Platt did not immediately respond to a request for comment via LinkedIn.

The FCA also said it was requiring BlueCrest to redress clients who had suffered losses as a result of its failings.

It said its findings were provisional as BlueCrest had chosen to refer the case to a further tribunal which would decide the appropriate action, if any, for the FCA to take.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last year ordered BlueCrest to pay $170 million to investors harmed by the creation of the internal fund.

BlueCrest said at the time it had not managed outside client assets since 2015.

($1 = 0.7523 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Barbara Lewis)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters