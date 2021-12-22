Britain's markets watchdog fines hedge fund BlueCrest $54.5 mln

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain's markets watchdog has fined hedge fund BlueCrest Capital Management UK 41 million pounds ($54.50 million) for conflict of interest failings, it said on Wednesday.

The Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement it was also requiring BCMUK to redress clients who have suffered losses as a result of its failings.

It said the findings were provisional as BCMUK had chosen to to refer the case to a further tribunal which would decide the appropriate action, if any, for the FCA to take.

($1 = 0.7523 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.