Britain's Made.com slashes outlook on waning big ticket demand

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - British online furniture retailer Made.com MADE.L slashed its sales and earnings guidance for 2022, saying it did not expect an improvement in demand for big-ticket items any time soon.

The group said on Tuesday it expected full year gross sales to fall by 15% to 30%, having previously guided a flat to down 15% performance.

Made.com also forecast a core loss of 50 million pounds to 70 million pounds ($60-$84 million), versus previous expectations of a loss of 15 million pounds to 35 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8354 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

