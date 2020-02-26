Britain's Lloyds to cut 780 jobs - union

Contributors
Iain Withers Reuters
Sinead Cruise Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds LLOY.L is planning to axe 780 jobs as part of ongoing cost-cutting at the lender, union Unite said on Wednesday.

The union said the bank had informed its workforce of the planned cuts and described the move as "deeply alarming".

A spokesman for Lloyds did not immediately comment.

