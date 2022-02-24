Britain's Lloyds profit jumps but fraud compensation hits

By Iain Withers and Lawrence White

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Britain's largest high street bank Lloyds LLOY.L posted a jump in annual profits on Thursday but missed consensus, as the lender laid out a fresh strategy under new CEO Charlie Nunn.

Lloyds reported pretax profits of 6.9 billion pounds for the 2021 calendar year, below the 7.2 billion pounds average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank. Lloyds had made a 1.2 billion pound profit the prior year.

The bank said it would buy back 2 billion pounds of its own shares and pay a final dividend of 1.33 pence per share.

The lender's profit miss was largely down to huge charges for past misdeeds of 1.3 billion pounds, including an additional 600 million pounds for payouts and costs related to historic fraud at its HBOS Reading branch.

Lloyds' higher profit comes after similiarly improved results from Barclays BARC.L, HSBC HSBA.L and NatWest NWG.L, as Britain's economic rebound and higher central bank interest rates lift lender finances across the board.

Thanks to the better outlook, Lloyds increased its key profitability goals, saying it now expects to make a return on tangible equity of more than 10% by 2024 and 12% by 2026.

Nunn took over at Lloyds in August to replace Antonio Horta-Osorio, who left for a short-lived, scandal-tainted stint as chairman of Credit Suisse.

