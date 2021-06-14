Britain's Lloyds hires ex-DBS executive as COO

Lloyds Banking Group has hired David Gledhill, a former executive of Singapore's DBS Bank, as group chief operating officer.

Britain's biggest domestic bank said in a statement that Gledhill would join in August this year, subject to regulatory approval.

