Britain's Lloyds beats Q1 profit forecasts

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L beat profit expectations for the first quarter on Wednesday, as the bellwether lender was buoyed by interest rate rises despite Britain's tough economic outlook.

Lloyds reported pretax profit of 2.3 billion pounds ($2.9 billion) for the first three months of 2023, above the 1.95 billion pounds average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank and up from 1.5 billion pounds the prior year.

Britain's households and businesses are contending with the highest inflation rate in western Europe, ramping up the risk of some cash-strapped borrowers defaulting on increasingly expensive debt.

Banks' asset quality has proved resilient in recent years given the pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic and spiralling consumer prices, but Lloyds - Britain's biggest mortgage lender- said it had begun to see signs of stress.

The bank made a provision of 243 million pounds in the first quarter to cover potential losses after reporting "modest" rises in arrears, mainly in commercial banking loans and mortgages. It set aside 177 million pounds in the same period a year ago.

Lloyds is the last of Britain's 'Big Four' banks to report quarterly numbers, after HSBC, NatWest and Barclays reported profit jumps supported by rising central bank rates.

But in common with other big lenders, Lloyds also reported deposit outflows of 2.2 billion pounds over the quarter as customers dipped into savings and shopped around for better interest rates from rival products.

($1 = 0.8006 pounds)

