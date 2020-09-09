Britain's Lloyds Banking Group cuts 860 jobs

Contributor
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds is making 860 redundancies to cut costs as COVID-19 hammers lenders' finances.

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds LLOY.L is making 860 redundancies to cut costs as COVID-19 hammers lenders' finances.

Lloyds had temporarily stopped job losses and restructuring early in the pandemic, with the commitment running until October.

Union Unite criticised the cuts, which come alongside the creation of 220 new roles.

A Lloyds spokesman confirmed the job loss numbers and said staff affected would leave after October.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Lawrence White)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More