Britain's Labour to put forward no confidence motion on Tuesday -source

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Britain's main opposition Labour Party will put forward a motion for a no confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Tuesday, with the vote expected to take place on Wednesday, a source in the party said.

A no confidence motion means that lawmakers from all the parties represented in parliament can vote on whether the government, under Johnson for the time being, should continue in office. If the government loses the vote, it could trigger a national election.

The vote is unlikely to be successful however. With the Conservative Party behind Labour in opinion polls and a leadership election underway, lawmakers from the governing party are not expected to decide to back a motion that could send voters back to the ballot box.

Johnson said last week he would step down after more than 50 government ministers and aides resigned in protest at his leadership, but he will stay on as leader until his replacement is elected in early September.

Labour had said they would put forward a vote if the Conservative Party did not act to remove Johnson earlier.

