Britain's Kingfisher sees profit jump 21% on COVID-19 boost

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Darren Staples

British home improvement retailer Kingfisher reported a 20.9% rise in annual profit reflecting a boost to sales from the pandemic and said it had made an encouraging start to its new year despite heightened macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.L reported a 20.9% rise in annual profit reflecting a boost to sales from the pandemic and said it had made an encouraging start to its new year despite heightened macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.

The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in the United Kingdom and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said on Tuesday it made an adjusted profit before tax of 949 million pounds ($1.25 billion) in the year to Jan. 31 - in line with analysts' forecasts and up from 786 million pounds in 2020-21.

($1 = 0.7618 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters