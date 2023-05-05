News & Insights

Britain's King Charles greets wellwishers outside palace

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

May 05, 2023 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by William James for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles and his son Prince William greeted wellwishers outside Buckingham Palace in central London on Friday, a day before Charles' formal coronation ceremony.

Charles left the palace gates in his royal car before stopping halfway down the Mall, where royal fans have been camped out ahead of Saturday's ceremony, and shaking hands with smiling and cheering spectators.

William was accompanied by his wife Kate.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)

