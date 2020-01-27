Britain's Johnson on Huawei: We will do 5G without hurting security

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would make a decision on Huawei's role in 5G networks that would give consumers and businesses the benefits of the new technology without compromising national security.

