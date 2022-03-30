Britain's John Menzies to be acquired by Kuwaiti firm for $749 mln

March 30 (Reuters) - John Menzies MNZS.L said on Wednesday it would be acquired by a subsidiary of Kuwaiti aviation services provider Agility Public Warehousing Co AGLT.KW for 571 million pounds ($749 million).

The British airport services group said its shareholders will receive 608 pence in cash per Menzies share.

($1 = 0.7625 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

