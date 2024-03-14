Britain's John Lewis Partnership returns to annual profit

Adds detail on no staff bonus paragraph 2, detail paragraphs 3 to 6

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - British retailer the John Lewis Partnership reported a return to annual profit that reflected improved trading in its food business and cost savings, and forecast further improvement in the current year.

But for the second straight year there was no bonus for its 76,000 staff, or partners as it calls them.

The partnership, which runs John Lewis department stores and the Waitrose supermarket chain, said on Thursday it would step up investment in 2024-25 to 542 million pounds, from 312 million pounds in 2023-24. It will also spend 116 million pounds on higher staff pay.

The partnership made a profit before tax and exceptional items of 42 million pounds ($54 million) in the year to Jan. 27, versus a loss of 78 million pounds in 2023-24.

Total sales rose 1% to 12.4 billion pounds, with Waitrose sales up 5% to 7.7 billion pounds but department store sales down 4% to 4.8 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7817 pounds)

