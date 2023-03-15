Britain's John Lewis appoints Nish Kankiwala to new CEO role

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis Partnership named Nish Kankiwala as its chief executive, creating a new role reporting to chairman Sharon White. Kankiwala is a former chief executive of baking company Hovis.

