Britain's Jet2 half-year profit rises 19%

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - British travel company Jet2 JET2.L posted a 19% jump in operating profit for the six months to the end of September, after it took more people on holiday, and more of those opted for higher-margin package holidays.

