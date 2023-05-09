News & Insights

Britain's JD Sports to buy France's Courir in $572 mln deal

May 09, 2023 — 02:34 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews and James Davey for Reuters ->

May 9 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion JD.Lhas proposed buying France's Groupe Courir for an enterprise value of 520 million euros ($572 million), in what would be the British sportswear group's first acquisition since setting out ambitious expansion plans in February.

Courir, which trades from 313 stores across six countries in Europe, is currently majority owned by Equistone Partners Europe which acquired it in 2018.

JD Sports said on Tuesday that in accordance with French law Courir's management will start a consultation process with its employee representative bodies before a binding sale and purchase agreement can be reached.

Given the deal also requires the approval of the European Commission, JD said it was not expected to complete before the second half of 2023.

JD said it would pay 325 million euros for Courir, funded through existing cash resources, and take on debt of 195 million euros.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

