Britain's JD Sports records higher sales at start of new financial year

May 12 (Reuters) - Britain's JD Sports Fashion JD.L said on Thursday its like-for-like sales in the 14 weeks ended May 7 climbed over 5% from year-ago levels, as people spent more on athleisure wear and sportswear.

The country's largest sportswear retailer said trading in the new financial year was in line with its expectations and continues to forecast profit for the 12 months ending Jan. 28, 2023 to be at least equal to that of the preceeding year.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

