Britain's JD Sports enters eastern Europe with MIG deal

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion has entered central and eastern Europe after agreeing to buy 60% of Poland's Marketing Investment Group (MIG), it said on Friday.

JD said MIG operates 410 retail stores and associated trading websites across nine countries in central and eastern Europe.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

