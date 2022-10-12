JD

Britain's JD Sports CFO to step down next year

Hani Kollathodi Reuters
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion JD.L said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Neil Greenhalgh would step down in 2023, after four years in the role.

The resignation comes a month after Regis Schultz, former finance head of B&Q, was named chief executive of the London-listed group.

JD Sports said it would now start searching for Greenhalgh's replacement.

