Britain's JD Sports annual profit doubles on robust demand

June 22 (Reuters) - Britain's largest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion JD.L on Wednesday reported a higher annual profit as stores witness a continued demand for sportswear.

The sportswear retailer's profit before tax rose to 654.7 million pounds ($800.2 million) for the year ended Jan 29, from 324 million pounds, a year ago.

($1 = 0.8181 pounds)

