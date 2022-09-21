Britain's JD Sports agrees deal with ousted chairman Cowgill

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer, JD Sports Fashion JD.L, said on Wednesday it has reached an agreement with former longstanding executive chairman Peter Cowgill who was ousted from the business in May.

JD said that for the period to May 25 Cowgill has been paid his salary, benefits and will be eligible for any annual bonus on a pro rata basis. It will also honour Cowgill's notice period of 12 months.

The retailer has also struck a three-year consultancy agreement with Cowgill that will pay him 2 million pounds ($2.3 million).

($1 = 0.8803 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

