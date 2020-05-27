Britain's IWG plans to raise $386 mln via share offering

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published

IWG Plc intends to raise about 315 million pounds ($386 million) through the issue of new shares, the British office space provider said, as it looks to benefit from future demand for flexible workspace amid the coronavirus crisis.

Adds details on placing, financial performance

May 27 (Reuters) - IWG Plc IWG.Lintends to raise about 315 million pounds ($386 million) through the issue of new shares, the British office space provider said, as it looks to benefit from future demand for flexible workspace amid the coronavirus crisis.

"The current environment is presenting an increased number of attractive organic and inorganic opportunities to accelerate the growth and development of the business," the company said on Wednesday.

IWG, whose rivals include U.S.-based WeWork, also said its overall performance was impacted by reduced revenue from "ancillary" services it provided during the pandemic.

The company, best known for its Regus brand, expects the impact of the outbreak to be greater in the second quarter due to lower new sales activity in March and April.

IWG also said Chief Executive Officer Mark Dixon will buy placing shares in an amount proportional to his 28.5% stake in the company.

($1 = 0.8171 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Maju Samuel)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More