Britain's IWG intends to raise $385.5 mln through share offering

Samantha Machado Reuters
British office space provider IWG Plc said on Wednesday it plans to raise about 315 million pounds ($385.50 million) through the issue of new shares at 1 pence each.

The company, which rivals U.S.-based WeWork, also said it expects the impact of coronavirus outbreak to be greater in the second quarter due to lower new sales activity during March and April.

($1 = 0.8171 pounds)

Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

