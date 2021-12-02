Britain's ITV names finance head Chris Kennedy as COO

Shanima A Reuters
Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster ITV said on Thursday its current finance head, Chris Kennedy, will now also serve as the company's chief operating officer with immediate effect.

There were no other changes to Kennedy's terms and conditions of employment, the company added.

