Britain's Informa to buy B2B events group Tarsus for $940 mln

March 09, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - British events organiser Informa INF.L said on Thursday it has acquired business-to-business events group Tarsus for $940 million in a deal which will expand its reach in the United States, Asia and the Middle East.

