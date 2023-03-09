Britain's Informa to buy B2B events group Tarsus for $940 mln

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - British events organiser Informa INF.L said on Thursday it has acquired business-to-business events group Tarsus for $940 million in a deal which will expand its reach in the United States, Asia and the Middle East.

