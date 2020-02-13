US Markets

Britain's Indivior posts quarterly loss, forecasts lower 2020 sales

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Drugmaker Indivior on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss and forecast lower 2020 revenue after its top opioid addiction treatment lost more than half its market share to cheaper rivals in its biggest market, the United States.

Net loss was $55 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of $24 million a year earlier, the company said, as it also took a hit from higher marketing costs to promote its newer injectable treatment.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

