US Markets
AON

Britain's Howden buys U.S. reinsurance broker TigerRisk for $1.6 bln

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

British insurance firm Howden has bought U.S. reinsurance broker TigerRisk Partners to create a firm with an enterprise value of over $13 billion, it said on Thursday.

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - British insurance firm Howden has bought U.S. reinsurance broker TigerRisk Partners to create a firm with an enterprise value of over $13 billion, it said on Thursday.

The purchase price was $1.6 billion, Howden chief executive David Howden told Reuters.

Insurance and reinsurance brokers have been merging in recent years to make prices more competitive, though a giant merger between two of the world's largest brokers, Aon AON.N and Willis Towers Watson WLTW.O, was blocked by U.S. regulators last year.

Howden provides insurance and reinsurance broking and underwriting services.

The combined firm has reinsurance revenues close to $400 million, the company said.

The acquisition would create "a business of real scale and global reach", David Howden said, offering more services to insurers and reinsurers as they face rising interest rates and wage and energy inflation, supply chain issues and the increasing cost of natural catastrophes.

Rod Fox, executive chairman and co-founder of TigerRisk, will become executive chair of Howden Tiger, Howden said in a statement.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by David Evans)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AON

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular