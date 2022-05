Britain's HomeServe profit rises on upbeat demand for repair services

May 24 (Reuters) - Britain's HomeServe HSV.L reported an increase in its full-year profit on Tuesday, supported by lockdown-fuelled demand for room revamps and repair services in North America and Europe.

The company's adjusted pretax profit for the year ended March 31 came in at 220.3 million pounds ($277.03 million), compared with 191.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Economic headwinds from inflation, labour shortages and supply chain disruption have "so far proved manageable", the home repair services company said.

HomeServe is set to be acquired by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO for 4.08 billion pounds as the Toronto-based company plans to broaden its exposure to UK residential infrastructure investments.

($1 = 0.7952 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

