Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Heathrow Airport plunged to a 2 billion pound ($2.8 billion) annual loss after passenger numbers collapsed to levels last seen in the 1970s during the pandemic.

Heathrow called on the government to agree a common international travel standard to allow travel to restart in the summer and to provide tax breaks for airports to help them ride out the crisis.

($1 = 0.7044 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

