Britain's Heathrow Airport slashes outlook, loses European crown

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Heathrow Airport slashed next year's outlook for passenger numbers as the pandemic continues to crush demand for flying, and said it was no longer the busiest airport in Europe, ceding the crown it had held for decades to Paris.

Heathrow on Wednesday said it now expected 37 million people to travel through the airport in 2021, a much weaker recovery than it had been guiding for in June when it guided that 63 million passengers would use it.

