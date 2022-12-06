US Markets
Britain's health regulator approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine for infants

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

December 06, 2022 — 06:31 am EST

Written by Natalie Grover for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain's health regulator on Tuesday authorised the use of a version of a COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE in infants and children aged 6 months to 4 years.

Whether the vaccine is eventually deployed in this age group depends on a recommendation from the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises on which shots are used as part of the national vaccination programme.

The endorsement from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is based on data from an ongoing clinical trial involving 4,526 participants.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Jan Harvey)

