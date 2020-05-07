GSK

Britain's GSK to sell entire stake in Hindustan Unilever

GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday it agreed to sell its entire stake in Unilever's Indian business for about 254.8 billion rupees ($3.35 billion) on the open market, cashing in late from the sale of the Horlicks brand. (https://reut.rs/3fvie8r)

($1 = 76.0480 Indian rupees)

